ApeCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $440.41 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. ApeCoin has a market cap of $5.40 billion and $440.41 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.40 or 0.00028233 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ApeCoin has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 314,218,750 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to empower decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.The APE Foundation is the steward of ApeCoin. It is the base layer on which ApeCoin holders in the ApeCoin DAO can build.The Foundation facilitates decentralized and community-led governance and is designed to become more decentralized over time. It is tasked with administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO, and is responsible for day-to-day administration, bookkeeping, project management, and other tasks that ensure the DAO community’s ideas have the support they need to become a reality.The goal of the APE Foundation is to steward the growth and development of the APE ecosystem in a fair and inclusive way. It utilizes the Ecosystem Fund, which is controlled by a multisig wallet, to pay its expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

