Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

APLE stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,037.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 250,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 792.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 110,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 98,207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,414,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,746,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth about $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

