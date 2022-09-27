Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.5% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 342,189 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,132,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 36.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

