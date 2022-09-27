AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

AptarGroup Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 129.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 63.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATR opened at $97.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $94.03 and a 1 year high of $135.81.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 44.31%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Stories

