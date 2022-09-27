APY.Finance Market Cap Tops $516,295.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $516,295.00 and $1,986.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010953 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10166270 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance.

APY.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.