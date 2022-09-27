Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Down 2.5 %

Aramark stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 1.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Aramark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.