Arbidex (ABX) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Arbidex (ABX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Arbidex coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arbidex has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arbidex has a total market capitalization of $11,444.46 and approximately $7.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arbidex Profile

Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo. Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arbidex

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface.Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time.Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users.”

