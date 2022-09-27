Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 435 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.4% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after buying an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,615,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,167,253,000 after buying an additional 518,570 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Visa by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after purchasing an additional 225,605 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Trading Down 1.8 %

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

NYSE V opened at $180.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.90 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

