Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Holdings Raised by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,454,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 99,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 54,196 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $59.42 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

