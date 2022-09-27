Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $59.42 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

