Archibald Jonathon Nesbitt Sells 200,000 Shares of Marksmen Energy Inc. (CVE:MAH) Stock

Marksmen Energy Inc. (CVE:MAH – Get Rating) Director Archibald Jonathon Nesbitt sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,816,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$281,603.
Marksmen Energy Price Performance
Shares of CVE MAH opened at C$0.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$18.68 million and a PE ratio of -27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05. Marksmen Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.
Marksmen Energy Company Profile
