Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $47.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCUS shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE RCUS opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.75. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

Insider Activity

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $333,151.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after buying an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

