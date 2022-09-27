Ardor 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.03 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0946 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $94.52 million and $3.03 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00090794 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00069904 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00032016 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00018701 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001826 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002386 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007916 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000293 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
