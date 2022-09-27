Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (ACRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on October 17th

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a dividend payout ratio of 85.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $599.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACRE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

