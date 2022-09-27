Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Receives $15.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARBK. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ARBK stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Argo Blockchain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARBK. Gillson Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,081 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 93.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 176,951 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.