Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Receives $15.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.44.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARBK. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.
Argo Blockchain Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of ARBK stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
