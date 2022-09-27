ArGo Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $58,100.04 (ARGO)

ArGo (ARGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, ArGo has traded down 21% against the dollar. One ArGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGo has a market capitalization of $58,100.04 and approximately $1.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ArGo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,049.69 or 1.00007580 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058337 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064847 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2021. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ArGo

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.