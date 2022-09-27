Argon (ARGON) Market Capitalization Hits $119,187.97

Argon (ARGON) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, Argon has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a market cap of $119,187.97 and approximately $128,785.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00134099 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $366.85 or 0.01817913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 96,479,389 coins and its circulating supply is 93,715,678 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Argon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

