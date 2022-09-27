ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Position Decreased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,734 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.13. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $125.86.

