Ark Reaches Market Cap of $66.47 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 27th. Ark has a market capitalization of $66.47 million and $2.73 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 168,078,592 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.