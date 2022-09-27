Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 111 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after buying an additional 3,503,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,833,000 after purchasing an additional 412,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after purchasing an additional 573,609 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.65. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.86 and a 52-week high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

