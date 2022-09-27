Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 86,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 206,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.75 and a 200 day moving average of $91.00. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $108.15.

