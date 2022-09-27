Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $157,000 Stock Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 37,565 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 172,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 25,856 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 960.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 206,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 187,017 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 797,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,589,000.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.