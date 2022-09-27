Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 13,255 Shares of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,255 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.38% of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:OVT opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

