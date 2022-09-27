ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Tops $0.0071 on Exchanges

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $28,858.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

