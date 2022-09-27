Arweave Price Tops $9.45 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $9.45 or 0.00049196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $610.33 million and $24.80 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arweave has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,205.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.73 or 0.00597396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.60 or 0.00597819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00260791 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00009046 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 64,598,643 coins and its circulating supply is 50,108,502 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.