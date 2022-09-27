AS Roma Fan Token Market Capitalization Hits $8.44 Million (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $8.44 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.90 or 0.00020524 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00089942 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00069781 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018732 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001813 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00032233 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002402 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008025 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000162 BTC.
AS Roma Fan Token Profile
ASR uses the hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using US dollars.
