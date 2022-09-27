ASKO (ASKO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $40.00

ASKO (ASKO) traded down 42% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, ASKO has traded down 49% against the dollar. One ASKO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASKO has a total market cap of $333,115.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of ASKO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011096 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070634 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ASKO Coin Profile

ASKO’s genesis date was June 24th, 2020. ASKO’s total supply is 138,509,844 coins. The official website for ASKO is asko.finance. ASKO’s official message board is medium.com/@AskobarNetwork. ASKO’s official Twitter account is @asko_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASKO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “rASKO is an automated cross-chain money market platform that offers borrowing and lending of a diverse range of crypto assets. The platform consists of four main components: ASKOLend, rASKO Risk Token Swap, rASKO Farms and rASKO Borrowers Rewards pool.”

