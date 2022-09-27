ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of ASML by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Argus began coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.58.

ASML opened at $430.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $881.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $517.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

