Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 1,511 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day moving average is $82.01. The company has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

