Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 695 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Netflix Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $224.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.