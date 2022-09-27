Asset Dedication LLC Buys 16,160 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJN. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 865,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,213,000 after purchasing an additional 369,832 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 212,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 195,312 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,870,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 173,403 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16,496.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 163,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 162,824 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BSJN opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

