Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,149 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 5.2% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $34,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

