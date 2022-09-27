Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 3.87% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52.

