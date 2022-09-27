Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,468 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $171.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.39 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.40.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

