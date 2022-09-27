Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (IBFK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $342,905.00

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (IBFK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $342,905.00 worth of Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00010108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Coin Profile

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,261 coins.

Buying and Selling Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token

