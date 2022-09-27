Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (IBFK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $342,905.00

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (IBFK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $342,905.00 worth of Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00010108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004231 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010940 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Coin Profile
Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,261 coins.
Buying and Selling Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token
