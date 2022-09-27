Atari Token (ATRI) Price Hits $0.0059

Atari Token (ATRI) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Atari Token has a market cap of $4,572.00 and approximately $4,849.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atari Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Atari Token has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00011004 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Atari Token

Atari Token’s genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,771,000,000 coins. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari. Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com.

Buying and Selling Atari Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ATARI Chain, Ltd, incorporated in Gibraltar, is responsible for the governance and ecosystem development of the ATARI Network of smart platforms using the ATARI Token. The ATARI Token is the utility and governance token for the ATARI Network. The ATARI Token serves as a medium of exchange within the ATARI Network for various ATARI goods and services, including those of ATARI’s partners. The ATARI Token is also used for rewards, staking incentives and ecosystem development programs.The objective is for the ATARI Token to become the utility token of reference for the videogame industry, either as an in-game token or as a utility token for exchanges of services or products between individuals and/or companies. The ATARI Token may also be collateralized to mint ATARI USD, a stable USD pegged cryptocurrency which can be used in-game on various ATARI platforms, including the ATARI Casino and partnerships within the ATARI Universe.On October 16, 2020, The Atari Group announced the details for a public sale of the Atari Token on the Bitcoin.com Exchange.On November 2, 2020, The Atari Group announced the early closing of the public sale and the start of the trading of the Atari Token (ATRI) on Bitcoin.com Exchange as early as November 2, 2020. This public sale and the listing constitute two very important milestones for the Atari blockchain project, providing liquidity to the token holders, and paving the way for future collaborations and the development of the Atari blockchain eco-system.”

