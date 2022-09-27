Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATTO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Atento Stock Performance

ATTO opened at $4.20 on Friday. Atento has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Atento had a negative return on equity of 132.40% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atento will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Atento by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its position in Atento by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Atento by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Atento by 548.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

