ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

ATN International has a payout ratio of 144.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 453.3%.

ATN International stock opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ATN International has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $50.45.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). ATN International had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATN International during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATN International by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ATN International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

