AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Bought by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after buying an additional 655,861 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AtriCure by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after buying an additional 427,792 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,627,000 after buying an additional 359,823 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,265,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in AtriCure by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 598,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,310,000 after buying an additional 100,049 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

ATRC stock opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.21. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

