AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $2,330.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Argus from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AZO. Citigroup raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,364.53.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,093.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,181.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,102.66. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,634.34 and a 1-year high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $35.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 123.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

