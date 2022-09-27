AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.59 on October 17th

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. AvalonBay Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 118.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $10.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 2.5 %

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $184.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $182.30 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.89.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.