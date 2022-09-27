Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $106,000 Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCL. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.03.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

