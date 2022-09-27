Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $358,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 152,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,400.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 361,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,645,000 after buying an additional 354,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $118.78 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.