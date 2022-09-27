Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Invests $246,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in KLA by 36.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.16.

Insider Transactions at KLA

KLA Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,343. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $303.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

