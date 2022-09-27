Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $1,533,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 290.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 33,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 112.0% in the second quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $103.39 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 31.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.14%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

