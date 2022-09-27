Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Company Profile



Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

