Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30.

