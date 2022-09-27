Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.92. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $66.82.

