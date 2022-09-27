Avaware (AVE) Price Reaches $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

Avaware (AVE) traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Avaware has traded 52.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avaware coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avaware has a market cap of $27,625.23 and approximately $17,319.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avaware alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,223.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00144929 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00270771 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00743581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.19 or 0.00590926 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $119.34 or 0.00590098 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Avaware Profile

AVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avaware

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avaware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avaware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avaware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avaware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.