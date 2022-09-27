Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,281 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,963,000 after purchasing an additional 32,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 13,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $163.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

